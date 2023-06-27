Kandhamal: District Administration, child care institution solemnize marriage of orphan girl

Kandhamal: In an inspirational occurrence the district administration of Kandhamal and the child care Centre, where she was raised, solemnized the marriage of an orphan girl in Phulbani of Odisha recently. Analisa got married to a groom from Rajasthan.

Once, Analisa was probably a liability for her mother. This is evident as she was abandoned when she was merely 3 months old. The Child Welfare Department rescued her and later she was raised in SADHAN, the child care institution in Phulbani. Now, the girl will lead a family life. This is the beginning of her new life. She will live with her husband in Rajasthan. And she has promised to walk hand in hand with her life partner for the rest of his life.

The child welfare department rescued the new-born girl 22 years ago. At that time she was merely three months old. She was transferred to Sadhan, the Child Care Institution in Phulbani where she was brought up here. The baby girl has become a 22 year old adult now and she is also educated.

Paul Raj, the head of the institute and Shiva Mathew, acted as the father and mother in this marriage. The institution has become active for this wedding. The groom, Ravi Parashar is from Rajasthan. He is an Assistant Manager in Reliance Company.

Parashar said that he is very happy to have Annalisa as his wife. Similarly, Analisa is also very happy. She thanked the institution and the district administration for fostering her at a time of her life when she had no one.

A few senior officers of the district administration including Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and the Additional District Magistrate attended the marriage and blessed the new couple.

Apart from this, the district administration gave Analisa a financial sum of Rs 50 thousand. Similarly, Rs 20 thousand were given by the Red Cross Society. The local people also joined the wedding and blessed the newlyweds. In addition, there were feasts and cultural events.

