Ganjam: Embezzlement of money by corrupt officials through false bills alleged, watch

Berhampur: Most of the villagers in Ganjam district depend on Agriculture. They mostly adopt paddy farming and vegetable cultivation for a living. And for this the most essential element needed is water.

Farmers mostly depend on rain water for farming in the villages of Ganjam district. And they often suffer crop losses due to climate change. Keeping this in view the government came up with schemes to address the issue.

Under the Farm Pond scheme, ponds and ditches need to be dug at higher lands to store water so that farm lands in the lower lands can be irrigated by water supply through canals. And the benefit can be available throughout the year. Yet, it has been alleged that the farmers are not getting benefitted by this scheme as some tainted officials are embezzling money exhibiting false bills.

The locals of Jhadabandh panchayat under Dharakote block in Ganjam district have alleged that some corrupt officials have embezzled crores of rupees by making false bills.

There are 6 thousand people living in the Jhadabandh panchayat of Dharakote Block in more than 17 small and big villages. Many people of the villages like Jhadabandh, Panibandha, Kalasuta, Paikabagada, Saluapalli, Kharipalli, Subarnapur and Madangandapalli depend on agriculture. Water is essential for farming. But due to scarcity in rainfall, all the crops of the farmer get destroyed. Hence, the farmers are forced to leave the state in search of work.

The government came up with a suitable scheme to solve this problem. Accordingly, Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for a model pond in Subarnapur village. Similarly, Rs 8 lakh was sanctioned for renovation of the pond in Debata Khala. For the construction of a new pond, Rs. 18 lakh was sanctioned twice, and for the renovation of the drain in Jadapalli Rs. 5 lakh was sanctioned. However, it has been alleged that some unscrupulous persons and the Gram Rozgar Sevak of Panchayat along with the JE have together been accused of embezzling all the money without the knowledge of the villagers.

Another village Madangandapalli is dominated by people from the Scheduled Caste and scheduled tribe. Most of them depend upon agriculture. Reportedly, Rs 8 lakh was sanctioned for the development from Ram Ghai Canal to Chuna Ghai Canal. Also, another Rs 8 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of Canal from Madanganda Palli to Tota canal. It has been alleged that this money has been embezzled by corrupt officials as these works have not been done yet.

Similarly, 8 lakh rupees were spent for the Garudeshwari pond in Panibandh village and 8 lakh rupees were spent for the improvement of the Rani ghai and Rs 8 lakh for the park of near Garudeshwara. However, here also no work was executed.

Similarly, Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for two times for the renovation of Kadamb Dam of the Kalasuta village. Also, 16 lakh rupees have been embezzled that had been sanctioned for the improvement of the ponds and ditches in Kharripalli village.

Similarly, many false bills have been made without doing any work in Paikabagad and Saluapalli village, the villagers have complained. The aim was to provide work to people under the MNGERA scheme. People will get regular work. But nothing happened.

Yet, taking this opportunity, some corrupt Block employees along with some villagers drained away the money. It has been alleged that money is going to the accounts of people outside the state while their job cards are with the dalals.

The villagers have alleged that even money is being embezzled in the name of students. Money has been taken away by making false labor cards in the names of students studying in Class 9, 10 and plus two.

How does a child who is fifteen years old got work while studying? The villagers have asked. According to RTI data, Shibaram Bisoi was studying in Class 9 of Garudeswara High School in Jhadabandh. His age was 15 years as per his Aadhaar card. But money has been taken away in his name.

Similarly, Kuber Swain is a 15 year old class 10th student. Also, Shrabani Badatya is a 16 year old 10th class student. In this way, money has been transferred to these students’ account but actually drained away.

Bank account was opened to receive school grants and scholarship money. Taking advantage of this, the corruption has been done, complained the villagers.

What is more serious than this is that money has been taken away in the name of a dead woman. The woman is Jochhana Bala Gauda from Kalasuta. She died on 2nd Feb 2021. But even now money is being transferred to her account. But nobody knows who is taking away this money.

How does the public service center (Jana Seva Kendra) is ignorant of the fact? LTI (Left Thumb Impression) is mandatory for withdrawal of money. So the LTI that has been put belong to whom, the villagers have questioned.

The Block administration has been informed about this corruption of false billing. But so far no action has been taken.

Asked about it, Bhanjanagar Sub Collector said that this is a serious crime. If the incident is true then stringent action will be taken agaist the people responsible for this corruption.

