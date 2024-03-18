Unique protest demanding establishment of Medical College witnessed in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A unique protest was witnessed recently in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. The protesters proceeded on the road by doing prostrations.

Reportedly, it was seen that some people were proceeding on the road by doing continuous prostrations. The people on the road thought that perhaps they had made some wish at some temple and after the wish was fulfilled, they are now going to the temple in this way to show their devotion.

However, it was observed that some other people were also walking with them holding banners where the demand has been written. So, everybody came to know that they protesters were launched this unique protest to press their demand for establishment of a Medical College in Jagatsinghpur.

On behalf of the Jagatsinghpur Swasthya Surakshya Abhiyan, the agitation had been launched in which the protesters were going on the road by kneeling, bowing, patting, shaking their heads, and saluting. The protest set out from the Biju Patnaik chhaka and reached the District Collector’s office.

For many years, there have been demands for opening a medical college in Jagatsinghpur district, but the demand has not been fulfilled till date.

The agitators were of the opinion that while in absence of many facilities for a medical college, such colleges can be established in other districts, why can’t it be in Jagatsinghpur. Accordingly the members of the Swasthya Surakshya Abhiyan staged the unique protest under the leadership of Advocate Basudev.

The protesters have said that the unique protest was also to convey the demand to all the MLAs, MPs, and public representatives of the district also.

The agitation will continue till the medical college is not opened in Jagatsinghpur district, said the agitators.