Friendship Day 2022: Warm wishes to make your companion feel special

Bhubaneswar: Friends hold a very special place in our life. They can play multiple roles, from a partner in crime, teacher and sometimes a confidante. To an adopted sibling one constantly bickers with, but can’t live without. They feel like a safety net and are trust-worthy. All of the secrets that are hidden from the family are shared with these friends, but then friends are family that one can choose!

The United Nations has declared July 30 as international friendship day. However, India celebrates friendship day on the first Sunday of the Month of August, which is August 7 in 2022.

People are fond of various gestures that show their friends that they care about them and are thinking of them. One popular idea is to tie a friendship band around the wrist as a sign of the bond they share. Some others opt to hang out with their friends to catch up, and yet others pick out special gifts.

The method of communicating love for each other might be unique to each individual, but the sentiment behind these actions stay the same- a promise to cherish and nurture the bond that has been created.

Here are some special quotes to make your friends feel special this friendship day:

• You are one of those people who make my life better just by being in it. Happy friendship day!

• Your friendship has helped me grow, kept me grounded, lifted my spirit, and brightened my life. Thank you for everything, and have a great day!

• Your friendship is a special gift I treasure every day and I hope you know that I treasure it more than words can ever say. Happy Friendship Day!

• This is a hug from me to you, to let you know I am thinking of you. And although I have nothing to say, you know that I have thought of you today. Sending you love.

• Your friendship is a special gift, generously given, happily accepted, and deeply appreciated. Wishing you a happy friendship day, my friend!

• Sometimes we need someone to simply be there. Not to ix anything, or do anything in particular, but to just let us feel we are cared for and supported. You are that person for me. Thank you for always being there!