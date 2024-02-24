Gajauddharana besha in Srimandira today on occasion of Magha Purnima

Puri: Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will wear the famous Gajauddharana besha today in Srimandira of Puri in Odisha on the occasion of Magha Purnima.

As per reports, in Gajauddharana besha, Lord Jagannath wi appear in the incarnation of ‘Chaturbhuja’ (having with four hands) to hold conch, discus, mace and lotus in his four hands. Further, the lord will sit on Garuda along with Goddess Laxmi.

Similarly, in this besha, Lord Balabhadra will appear in the avtar of Bashudeva and will hold conch, discus, plough and harrow. And Devi Subhadra will be seen holding a lotus twisting legs like Lord Shree Krishna.

After the Madhyahna Dhupa this besh will be held at the Ratna Singhasana in the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandira. In the Sandhya Dhupa, the Lord will be offered with khiri and amalu.

As per mythology, once Gajaraj (king elephant) was attacked by a crocodile while it was taking bath in the Baruna lake. After being attacked by the deadly animal, the elephant prayed Lord Bishnu to save. Being happy with the prayer of the elephant, Lord Vishnu came to its help and sent Chakraraj Sudarshan to keep the elephant safe from the crocodile. This Gajauddharana besha is done in Srimandira this age old incident.