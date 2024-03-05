Elephants put on training to monitor tigers in Similipal

Mayurbhanj: With increase in number of tigers in the State as per the recently revealed tiger census, the State Government has taken a special step towards increasing the number of tigers even more. As per this decision, kumki elephants have been put on training. The aim is to monitor the movement of tigers. These trained elephants and their mahouts will keep a special eye on the tigers’ movement in the wild. The Similipal authorities even aim to go to the places with the help of these elephants where normally the forest staff cannot reach.

These trained kumki elephants will guard the tigers in Similipal. Special measures are being taken for this. Elephant Jashoda has been brought from Chandaka. Also, other Kumki elephants Mahendra and Rajkumar will soon return to Shimilipal. Along with this, Similipal also has another trained elephant named Shivani.

These four elephants will now take up the responsibility of Similipal tiger protection along with the forest department.

It is to be noted that a few of these Kunki elephants from Similipal had been engaged in the Satkoshia tiger reserve project.

Trainers from Assam have arrived at Similipal to provide training to the elephants. A special training session has been started at Jenabil in Similipal area, said Similipal field director.

Now the number of tigers has increased in the state. Especially, the number of tigers has increased in Similipal. For this, the state government has taken this special step to further increase the number of tigers. These trained elephants and their mahouts will keep a special eye on the tigers.

Among these Kumki elephants, Shivani is 17 years old while Rajkumar’s age is 21 years. Similarly, Joshda from Chandaka is 30 years old and Mahendra, who has experience, is more than 50 years old. These four elephants will now be added to another chapter of Similipal protection.

Even another 8-year-old elephant Bablu is being prepared for this in Similipal, reports say.

It is to be noted that two elephants, Mahendra and Shobha, who were previously trained from Karnataka, took on the responsibility of Similipal security. But after Shobha’s death, Mahendra remained as the only trained elephant. However, now the Similipal authorities are grooming four elephants.