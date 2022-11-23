Construction work of Shree Setu, the 1st trumpet bridge in Odisha underway: Details

Puri: The first ever trumpet bridge of Odisha is in the making. Named ‘Shree Setu’, construction work of the said bridge is speedily going on these days. This bridge will rest upon 51 pillars while the expenditure for the construction will be Rs 261 crore.

The construction work is being carried out by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited. The project is expected to be finished by March 2023. This will reduce traffic congestion in the Puri city as devotees and visitors will be able to reach the Jagannath Ballav parking directly from Malatipatapur using this bridge.

Construction work of the bridge is going on speedily. Piling and pillar work is going on these days. The bridge will facilitate visitors to go directly from Mangalaghat bypass to Sri Jagannath Ballav. Many pillars have already been erected from the Jagannath Ballav side. The construction of other pillars is underway. These days, the rod-binding work for these pillars is going on.

Other road connection work is also underway. On the other hand work of the multi storeyed parking lot that will be connected to the Shree Setu is also going on speedily. These days, the pillar work and piling work is going on.

As per the blue print of the Shree Setu, a round over bridge will be constructed near Mangalaghat bypass. With the help of an over bridge it will be connected to the roads leading to Brahmagiri and Bhubaneswar so that tourists will not confuse. This flyover will fly through Mati Tota to land at Shree Jagannath Ballav Mutt premises. After landing here the visitors will park their vehicle. So work of this parking is also going on speedily.

Alos, an over bridge will start from Shree Jagannat Ballav to reach Mati Tota after crossing the Brahmagiri road for the Shree Setu. Later some portion of the road will be newly constructed. Again, another over bridge will cross Mangalaghat bypass before connecting to the main bridge.

Meanwhile, the piling work of the Shree Setu has already finished. Pillar work is going on. Soon, the work at the upper portion of the over bridge will commence.

Like the Srimandira heritage corridor project, Odisha Govt has also announced rehabilitation package for Shree Setu. As per the package, agricultural labours who have been affected by Shree Setu project, have been given Rs 63 thousand each as wage for 200 days at the rate of Rs 315 per day. Similarly, affected small traders, artisans have been provided with Rs 25 thousand each. Also, people who were living illegally on the Govt lands, lands of Lord Jagannath and Mutt and affected by this bridge construction have also been provided financial assistance.

As per the prescription of the Odisha Resettlement & Rehabilitation Rules, 2006 Para 9 (B), Rs 3.23 lakh has been provided for house construction. The land acquisition work of 37 acre and 984 decimal lands in the Samanga, Matitota, Markandeswar sahi-1 mouza under Puri Sadar block, for Shree Setu project has been done. Similarly, people who were living in the Govt land, or land of Lord Jagannath, have been given Rs 2 lakh 73 thousand each under the Rehabilitation package. Similarly, Rs 50 thousand has been given to each beneficiary as the displacement compensation.

The Shree Setu approximately will be 2.5 km long and will rest on 51 pillars. After pillar construction, now work of the caps is going on. As per the special designing, caps will be placed on 51 pillars. The pedestal will be connected on the cap and bearing will be planted while one span will be laid over two pillars.