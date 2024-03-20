Change in snowfall pattern in the Himalayas may lead to increased temperature condition

The weather these days is becoming more and more unpredictable. Sometimes it is too hot and sometimes too cold. This rapid change in weather is problematic for the common man.

If we observe the weather in the Himalayan mountain range, we will find snowfall even in March. That usually does not happen. While the tourists are excited about the snow, it might become an issue soon.

According to reports, the permanent snow line of the Himalayan mountain range has been reduced by 100 meters. Other than that, the glaciers have also been reduced by 3 kilometers due to a 1-degree increase in temperature. This has resulted in changes in the duration of snowfall by one and a half months.

Reports say that previously snowfall occurred in December and January, whereas this year it started in mid-February and is still going on.

Experts are of the opinion that if this process continues then there will be significant changes in snowfall in the next 8-10 years. They also say that the amount of snowfall might reduce over time which will result in increased temperature.

According to experts, the snow during December and January did not melt as much because of lower temperatures. But the snow in March is melting away quickly due to higher temperatures. They say that this change in weather is severely affecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the mountain range.

