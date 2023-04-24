Chandan Jatra of Maa Sarala in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur, watch

Jagatsinghpur: To get rid of the heat wave not only humans and animals but even Gods and Goddesses make arrangement. That is the reason Chandan Jatra gets organised for different Gods and Goddesses.

In Odisha the Chandan Jatra for most temples begins from the Akshay Tritiya that normally falls in the month of April in summer. While Chandan Jatra is performed for Lord Jagannath in Puri, Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar, the same festival is also observed in the pitha (abode) of Goddess Sarala in the Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

This year Chandan Jatra of Jhankadabasini Maa Sarala has begun. It will continue for 21 days. On this occasion the Goddess is established on a boat and the holy boating goes on in the Chandana Puskarini. She also takes rest in the Chandana Kundi situated in the middle of the tank.

On the Chandana Jatra day, the mangala alati, marjana, abhada lagi and baladhupa rituals are offered to the Goddess. In the afternoon, the representative idol of Goddess Sarala surrounds the temple in the besha of Madan Mohan.

Later, the idol is taken in a decorated palanquin amid alata, chamara and sounds of bells, kahali, bherituri and other musical instruments along with the devotees.

Then, the idol is established on a decked up boat and the divine boating commences. After the boating the Goddess is taken to the Chandana Kundi located in the middle of the pond. In the evening the Goddess is returned back to the temple in a procession and the rituals are performed.

The pitha has gone festive for this chandana jatra. Every day hundreds of devotees are visiting the temple and pond to witness the divine boating of Goddess Sarala and to get the deity’s blessings.

