Harihat held at Maa Bajrakali pitha in Kendrapara of Odisha

Kendrapara: A harihata has been organised at the Maa Bajrakali pitha in the Panasuapada village under Marshaghai block in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The whole area has been filled with a divine ambience.

This annual yagnya is being organised at this pitha for the last many years. On the occasion of Mahabishuba Sankranti the villagers organise 64 Mahan Harihata. This year Minister Atanu Sabyasachi also took part in this festival while a number of saints and intellectuals also joined. People of all age group joined the festival and got the offering.

In this Harihata women were seen singing chants for God. That is not one or two ladies, but many women surrounded the temple and sang. The Goddess has been attired in festival dress. People are conveying their devotion to the God as per their own wishes.

A yagnya is continuing the temple premises. The surrounding has been echoed with the divine sound.

According to the saints it rains after doing yagnya. When we get abundant rainfall, the earth is filled with greenery. With this drought, problem does not exist. And by all these people live happily. Also, the holy smoke of the yagnya cleans the environment.

