Chaitra Parba and Danda Jatra in Ganjam-Kandhamal border

Chakapada: Chaitra Parba and Danda Jatra are important traditions observed in the area bordering Ganjam and Kandhamal of Odisha. With the advent of the Chaitra month, the whole area gets filled with aroma of jhuna (Benzoin resin) while the sound of holy bells are also heard as Danda Jatra takes place. The devotees who make wishes, observe the brata from 13 days to 21 days and lead a pure life during this period.

The devotees who take up the brata, bear many pains to get the blessings of the Goddess Kali. The ritual to begin the brata is also tough. The devotees set out from the Kamana Ghara and go to the pond or river bank where fire is generated in a traditional way by rubbing two pieces of Kanduli woods. This fire is continuously lighted using Champabara.

Meanwhile, the jatra of the famous Maa Gallery Danda Kali has commenced in Ganjam. At the same time Maa Kali manifested through Agni Danda simultaneously in Mujagad, Domuhani and Baibali.

It is said that during this Danda Jatra, the devotees keep fasting. After finishing the Pani Danda, the devotees take the Parva of Mother Kali and goes around the town playing the drum and holding the fire stick (Agni Danda). During the round of the city, the devotees bow down and lie on the ground, when the priest blesses them.

As it is an agricultural based festival, during the day, the devotees perform harvesting, and tilling of the land etc. through the Dhuli Danda.

According to tradition, the dholia, Mahuria, Patabhukta perform their works properly. The devotees take only arua anna from 13 to 21 days, along with nabata and kadali pana.

Among the famous Dandas of Ghumusar is the famous Gallery danda of Maa Kali. It is believed that one gets his wish fulfilled by observing this danda.