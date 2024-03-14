2 friends on Chardham tour on bicycle reaches Odisha

Bhubaneswar: 2 friends on Chardham tour on bicycle reached Odisha yesterday to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath in Puri, which is regarded as one of the Chardhams of Hinduism.

Sanjay Prajapati and Nitesh Prajapati hail from Gazipur area of Uttar Pradesh who have ventured for this tough bicycle tour of hundreds of kilometres.

They study together and both are YouTubers. Both of them hail from middle-class families. Reportedly, they used to pedal about 20 km daily on their bicycles to attend classes in the school. Perhaps this daily cycling inspired them to plan for a long trip in which they would get chance to move on their bicycles.

Keeping this in mind, the two friends thought of doing something which may be an inspiration for others. They thought about different proposals and finally made up mind to go for Chardham trip on bicycle.

It took them a month to prepare for the journey. Then the two friends decided to visit Puri from Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh to take blessings of Lord Jagannath first. And they set out for their first destination.

So far the two boys have already cycled nearly one thousand kilometers to come to Puri in Odisha. When they were heading for Puri, Kalinga TV Digital team talked to them in Bhubaneswar.

The two friends said that it took them 9 days to reach Odisha on bicycle. During this trip they have faced many hurdles. Yet, they did not deviate from the goal. They have borne the fury of bad weather within these nine days. However, the two friends were of the opinion that if you have a good friend with you, nothing is impossible.

Beyond other things, such a marathon cycle tour is a great message on environment pollution. It could be a bike trip but they decided to take all the pain to move on their bicycles for which they have been admired.