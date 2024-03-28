YouTuber Elvish Yadav visits Siddhivinayak temple after getting bail, posts pic with family

YouTuber Elvish Yadav sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai after getting bail. On Wednesday, Yadav shared a picture of his visit to the temple on his Instagram story.

This visit to the Siddhivinayak temple comes after the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav received a bail. In the picture posted, Yadav can be seen posing with his friends inside the temple. After which, Elvish Yadav also posted a picture with his family members on Instagram. He captioned the post writing, “My backbone.” Take a look:

Earlier on Monday, YouTuber Yadav dropped first image after being released on bail in connection with snake venom case.

Posting the image on social media platform, Instagram, Elvish Yadav said, “Samay dikhayi nhi deta par bahut kuch dikha jata hai (Time is not visible but it shows a lot of things).”

Notably, Elvish Yadav received a bail six days after his imprisonment, set at Rs 50,000. “Our arguments in this case was that he was falsely accused and no substance was obtained from him or his friends that violated the NDPS act. The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) as well as his two friends on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each,” his lawyer Prashant Rathi said.

On March 17, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida police in connection with snake venom rave party incident.

It is to be noted here that acting on a tip-off, police had raided a banquet hall on November 3 last year in sector 51 of Noida. As many as five people including four snake charmers were arrested while nine snakes and poison were rescued during the raid.