Water Baby Mouni Roy set the temperature soaring high with sizzling pool pics in a white bikini on Saturday. The actress looks like a mermaid floating on the sea in these pictures.

The “Gold” actress posted a series of photos of herself in her official Instagram page in which she can seen chilling in a white bikini in the blue waters of the pool. The actress looks sizzling hot in a white bikini in the photos.

In one of the posts, she wrote, “The Soul selects her own Society — Then — shuts the Door — To her divine Majority — Present no more..”

While in another post, the actress was seen facing the camera with a sultry look. And she wrote a quirky caption for the post, “I’m Nobody! Who are you? Are you Nobody too? Then there’s a pair of us.”

While sharing another, she wrote: “Water belle.” Which is much fitting with the pic as she was seen coming out of the pool gracefully.

The post has gone viral on the internet as fans liked the images 695,921 times and left many comments for the pics.