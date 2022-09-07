Watch! Urfi Javed lashes out at paparazzi for commenting on her outfit

Television actress Urfi Javed often attracts media’s attention due to her bold sense of style and controversial outfits. She is often trolled for her “weird” outfits and has negative comments directed at her. She, however, chooses to stick to her fashion choices and rarely lets the negative comments she faces online affect her.

Urfi Javed is now once again in the news for lashing out at the paparazzi.

Javed was at the Jhalak Dikhla Ja Season 10’s launch event when a member o the paparazzi passed some comments about her clothes. She had the statement recorded and questioned the paparazzi present at the launch event of “Naach Baby” song, and she was clearly not happy.

While she was attending the launch of Jhalak, someone had asked her to dress properly.

Playing the recording at Naach Baby’s launch, she angrily questioned the media present about who was the reporter that had commented on her clothes. She was visibly upset and lashed out at the reporters present there saying that she was not going to listen to any further comments about her clothes. She also added that if they felt the need to comment, they should do so about the outfits of women in their own lives.

She further continued saying that she showed the paparazzi all the respect due to them but she was not getting that back in return.

A frustrated Javed could be seen trying to say something that most probably was meant to say that she would refrain from attending events or giving interviews but was unable to form the words owing to how angry she was.

Watch the video of Urfi Javed lashing out at paparazzi here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

She was heavily trolled in the comment section of the video for her outburst. While a few people supported her standing up to the trolls, most of the people trolled her heavily and continued commenting on her clothes.