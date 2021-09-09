Watch: Ranbir Kapoor’s hillarious response on 20 days advance birthday wishes by paps

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday every year on September 28. His fans adore him and share several posts wishing him over all social media platforms.

However, this year it seems like birthday wishes have started pouring 20 days prior to the actual date.

Recently, the Barfi actor stepped out in the city, when paparazzi gathered around to capture his pics. In the midst of the event a photographer wished him an advance happy birthday, which made Ranbir react in a funny way.

As soon as the actor stepped out of his car, the paps began calling his name for photographs and scoops regarding his personal and professional life. As he stopped to pose for them, a photographer said, “Happy Birthday”.

Hearing this, Ranbir paused for a while in surprise and asked, “Happy birthday kiska hai?” His banter moment with the paps was caught in the frame, seeing this even the other photographers started laughing.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m🤍 (@adorableranbir)

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently wrapped up the shoot for Luv Ranjan’s untitled project. In his upcoming film he can be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Apart from that, Ranbir will soon be seen in theatres with his Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt which are lined up for release.