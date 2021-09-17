Watch: Nora Fatehi soars temperature in white bodycon dress

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted in the city on Thursday by paparazzi. She looked hot and sexy in a white cutout dress with a thigh high slit and plunging neckline.

The ‘Dilbar’ dancer makes to headlines every now and then for her bold take on fashion. Her appearances always stuns fans, and gathers a lot of appreciation.

Recently, Nora was spotted in Mumbai city by the paps, and her look once again surprised fans as she soared temperature with her extremely hot look. The gorgeous star dressed up in a white bodycon dress with a risqué neckline. She paired her look with matching white pointed heels and let her hair down and blow-dried.

She kept the accessories minimal as she chose some dainty golden rings and earrings to add the perfect amount of bling to her look. Her makeup was rather subtle, but it was her confidence that added as a bonus factor to the entire makeover.

Take a look:

Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also starred Ajay Devgn. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya the film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar .

