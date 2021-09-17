Watch: ChaySam nail ‘How well do we know each other challenge’ amidst separation rumours

Tollywood’s power couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya is currently making headlines for their separation news. Although there has been no clarification on the matter by the couple, fans are quite upset about it.

The divorce rumours started making rounds after the Family Man 2 actress dropped the Akkineni surname from her name from all her social media profiles. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for some clarification on the couple’s relationship status.

Amid the rumours, a video of the two which evidently proved their adorable chemistry in a chat-show Sam-Jam, hosted by Samantha, is going viral now. Fans have been remembering their bond and praying the whole rumour to be false.

The video was shared on YouTube by aha videoIN on June 23 with the caption, “Watch the real-life couple Naga Chaithanya and Samantha at their candid best. Meet some real heroes and hear some inspiring stories.” Actor Naga Chaitanya appeared on the show as a guest and accepted to play the ‘How well do we know each other?’ challenge with his wife.

The couple nailed all the questions coming their way, whether be it about Akkineni family’s most loved holiday destination or each other’s favourite cuisine.

On work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Samantha will soon be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead casts.

