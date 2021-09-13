Watch: Machine Gun Kelly, McGregor get into fight at MTV VMAs red carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 got off to a bumpy start when Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a heated squabble on the red carpet before the show even started.

From surprise wins to head turning attires, from constant camera flashes to who’s whose date for the night. This big celebrity event manages to create a stir in the media every year. However this year’s award ceremony has caught limelight on all social media platforms for its ‘one of kind’ reason.

MTV VMAs 2021, hosted by Doja Cat, featured a full live audience and showcased amazing performances by Camila Cabello, Chloe, Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots and many more.

Although the on stage performances were breathtaking, it was the off stage moment that has caught everyone’s attention. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor got into an heated argument, for which the securities had to step in and separate them in order to avoid any major physical encounters.

Watch Video Here:

Conor McGregor threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA’s 😳 (via laurademytrk/IG) pic.twitter.com/yMMudgq3YG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2021

Why is Conor trying to fight Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA awards. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoN9qa9guU — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 13, 2021

The event was held on Sunday night. According to sources, McGregor reportedly threw his drink at Kelly. The exact reason for the mishap is still under the shadow. But, the video of the fight has been going viral all over the social media.

Towards the end of the show, a reporter when asked the Bloody Valentine singer about the fight, Kelly slightly hit the mic and walked away in order to avoid the discussion.

Machine Gun Kelly when asked about his altercation with Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/XAZMA7JX67 — islam (@islamzinour) September 13, 2021

The sources also added that Corner went for another fight after the first one was settled making the photographers upset. They even talked about boycotting the fighter as they were worried MGK and Megan might get seriously harmed.

According to a report by India Tv, security had to get involved and “everyone was screaming.” “(McGregor) was ready to throw fists,” the second source said, adding: “Security was having trouble holding him back,” added the statement.