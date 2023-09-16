Watch Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s electrifying dance to “My Name Is Lakhan”

Mumbai: As the excitement builds for the release of their upcoming project Thank You for Coming, Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have been captivating fans with their promotional activities. The duo recently appeared on the popular talk show The Social to share their experiences working on the film, following an enthusiastic reception at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Anil Kapoor sported a dapper black pantsuit, while Bhumi Pednekar dazzled as a fashionista in a stunning beige and black gown. A video showcasing the duo grooving to the iconic Bollywood dance track “My Name Is Lakhan” from Anil Kapoor’s blockbuster film Ram Lakhan has been making waves on social media. The clip captures their infectious energy, with the hosts of the show – Jessica Allen, Andera Bain, Elain Lui, and Cynthia Loyst – joining in on the fun.

The official Instagram handle of The Social shared the lively video in collaboration with Anil Kapoor, captioning it: “JHAKKAS!!!!! When you have two of India’s biggest movie stars in the studio, you MUST dance to one of their superhit songs!! Tap that link in the show’s bio for our FULL interview with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. #AnilsKapoor #BhumiPednekar #ThankYouForComing #Bollywood #MyNameIsLakhan #TIFF2023.”

Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani, enjoyed a grand premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, further adding to the buzz surrounding its release. In addition to Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, the movie features a stellar cast including Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The film is co-produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd.