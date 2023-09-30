Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting second child after Vamika: Reports

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are reportedly expecting their second child, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Sources have revealed that Anushka is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Although the news is not officially confirmed by the couple, it has sparked anticipation among fans.

The 35-year-old actress has deliberately maintained a low profile, steering clear of public events and paparazzi sightings in Mumbai recently. This cautious approach seems aimed at avoiding unnecessary speculation about her pregnancy.

Furthermore, Anushka has not been accompanying Virat Kohli on his cricket tours or attending his matches as she typically would. This discreet behaviour has led to curiosity among their followers.

A second source provided more insight into the couple’s discreet approach, revealing that they were recently spotted at a maternity clinic in Mumbai. They made a request to the paparazzi not to publish their pictures, promising to make an official announcement in due time.

Since the birth of their daughter, Vamika, Anushka and Virat have been notably cautious about shielding her from public scrutiny. They have refrained from sharing images of her face on social media platforms. Virat Kohli had previously stated, “We have decided to not expose our child to social media before she understands and makes her own choice.”

Anushka-Virat had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021.