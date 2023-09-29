Parineeti Chopra shares clip of her wedding ceremony with song ‘O Piya’

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra’s wedding celebration with her husband Raghav Chadda may be over, but that hasn’t stopped her from acting like a blushing bride. Still giddy over her marriage to the AAP minister, the actress posted a small snippet of a new clip of her wedding with her new song ‘O Piya’, on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote: “To my husband, the most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa”.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress’ post was accompanied by a clip from her wedding where she was extremely giddy and laughing while wearing her lehenga, as Raghav Chadda was walking to the wedding arena accompanied by his guests.

Donning full gleaming white, the minister was walking in style while Parineeti was trying to hide from him in order to surprise him exclaiming: “Oh my god he is here! He’s already looking up.”

With a whole procession taking place, Parineeti was escorted to the isle in full bloom where her then fiance and now husband was standing, eagerly waiting for her.

The video then cuts to a clip of the wedding which Parineeti had kept a surprise, with the announcer saying: “This is the most important day for Mr. Raghav and Ms. Parineeti. For this, she has recorded her new song.”

Also Read: Anupam Kher Lands In Ayodhya For Darshan At Hanuman Garhi Temple

Then the clip cuts to other parts of the wedding where guests are smiling and a whole baarat is being carried out before the two exchange their wedding vows.

The clip to the song also showed the grand fervour and the royal majesty of their wedding ceremony, as well as the luxuries and the grand fashion in which it was carried out at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

The wedding had in its guest list several important politicians and celebrities such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former tennis player Sania Mirza.

The couple began their new ‘forever’ back on September 24 and she had released her song ‘O Piya’ as an ode to her joy, marking her giddiness and merry delight upon taking the first steps into a new chapter in her life with her partner.