Vidyut Jammwal gets a new ‘beast’

Mumbai: Vidyut Jammwal is “riding high” on emotions as his manager has gifted a Triumph motorcycle to the actor. He says that receiving the ‘beast’ is a blessing.

“It is a kind gesture by Abbas Sayyed, my manager. He has always known my passion for sore muscles, sweat dripping, very early mornings and the sound of the bike still ringing after a long ride. Receiving this beast is a blessing,” Vidyut told IANS.

The action star was taken by surprise as his manager presented the token of his love and respect with the bike.

“Vidyut is extremely sensitive, dedicated and a well-bred man. I have worked with a lot of people but what sets him apart is his focus to excel beyond expectation and the constant power to inspire his team. He always celebrates his successes with us. This gift is to celebrate him,” Abbas said.

On the film front, Vidyut will be next seen in “Khuda Hafiz”.