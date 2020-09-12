Bhubaneswar: Legendary Indian singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passed away due to kidney failure on Saturday morning in a Mumbai hospital. He was 35.

Aditya had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments.Unfortunately he died this morning.

Aditya Paudwal had worked with several Bollywood music composers. Singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan, singer Aditi Singh confirmed the news of Aditya’s deathby posting condolences on social media.



Aditya was the music arranger and producer of the song ‘saheb tu’ from the film Thackeray. The film was based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

Aditya has also collaborated with his mother on a few bhajans and was registered in the Limca Book of Records as the youngest music producer of the country.