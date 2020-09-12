Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s Son Aditya Paudwal Dies Of Kidney Failure
Bhubaneswar: Legendary Indian singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passed away due to kidney failure on Saturday morning in a Mumbai hospital. He was 35.
Aditya had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments.Unfortunately he died this morning.
Aditya Paudwal had worked with several Bollywood music composers. Singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan, singer Aditi Singh confirmed the news of Aditya’s deathby posting condolences on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you
View this post on Instagram
Devastating news !! I literally cannot believe it !! What an incredibly talented musician and such a fun & humble guy. I recorded ‘Pyar Karnewale’ with him a few years ago .. what a delight to work with & to be around. We have lost an amazing musician and an awesome human being today. I pray for your soul to rest in peace, dear Aditya. My heartfelt condolences to Anuradha ji, their family & loved ones and strength to cope with this irreparable loss. 🙏 #ripadityapaudwal #restinpeace #adityapaudwal
Aditya was the music arranger and producer of the song ‘saheb tu’ from the film Thackeray. The film was based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.
Aditya has also collaborated with his mother on a few bhajans and was registered in the Limca Book of Records as the youngest music producer of the country.