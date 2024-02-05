Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer Baby John to release on May 31

Mumbai: The makers of #VD18 have finally released the first look and the title of the Varun Dhawan-starrer, which has been christened ‘Baby John’, which will hit the theatres on May 31.

The makers announced the title, first glimpse and the big release date of the film.

The thrilling title announcement reveals an intriguing peek into the film, now titled ‘Baby John’ directed by A. Kaleeswaran.

The action entertainer is set to captivate cine-goers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane stunt sequences.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut.

It also includes Jacky Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer. ‘Baby John’ is an S Thaman musical.

Jio Studios Presents, ‘Baby John’ in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande