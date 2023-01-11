‘Varisu’ vs ‘Thunivu’: Police lathicharge in Chennai as fans of Vijay & Ajith turn violent

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police resorted to caning early Wednesday after the fans of actors Vijay and Ajith turned violent by tearing the posters of ‘Varisu’ of Vijay and ‘Thunivu’ of Ajith.

Both the movies were released this morning and a heavy rush was witnessed in all the theaters across the state. In Chennai, police took into custody a few unruly people.

Notably, in 2014, Vijay and Ajith had releases on the same day with ‘Veeram’ of Ajith clashing with ‘Jilla’ of Vijay. The present release is after nine long years and hence the fans were exuberant on the release of the movies of their favourite stars.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of actor Ajith Kumar and of actor Vijay burst firecrackers, dance and celebrate outside a movie theatre as they gather to watch the former’s #Thunivu and the latter’s #Varisu Both films have released on the same day after 8 years. pic.twitter.com/3YKX2gtMRe — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023



The Tamil Nadu government has, however, strictly banned any milk shower over the huge cut-outs of the stars and the government had directed the police department to monitor whether the milk shower was deployed anywhere during the resale.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. releases of the movies till the Pongal festivities are over.

Heavy rush is being witnessed at all the important locations of the state. With the Pongal festival taking place between January 15 and 18, the police department is keeping a close vigil across the state to prevent any untoward incident during the movie shows.