Urvashi Rautela urges all to follow PM Modi’s lockdown guidelines

New Delhi: The blueprint for lockdown 5.0 was laid out on Saturday evening. Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela requests everyone to follow the guidelines of lockdown and assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating the novel coronavirus.

The online sensation says she herself has been spending time at home, adding that she has steadfastly avoided stepping out or meeting people.

“I have been spending time with family. I am doing household chores. I am reading books. I am actually enjoying my time. I am at home, not stepping out and not even meeting anyone. I want to request everyone to follow the guidelines given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let’s not go out and stay home because that is the only way we can fight this pandemic,” Urvashi told IANS.

Meanwhile, Urvashi is gearing up for the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform.

Talking about her film, Urvashi told IANS: “It is a story of a college-going conservative girl (Urvashi Rautela) who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won’t happen ever in her life. What happens after that forms the crux of the story.”

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.