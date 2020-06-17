New Delhi: Actress and former beauty Urvashi Rautela is open to learning and experimenting on screen, and she calls herself “extremely enthusiastic”.

Urvashi ventured into Bollywood with “Singh Saab The Great” in 2013. She was later seen in films like “Sanam Re”, “Great Grand Masti”, and “Pagalpanti”.

What kind of work is she looking for in the industry now? “As an actor and performer it’s great to learn and experiment with newer forms of acting, so I’m extremely enthusiastic and open to the ideas,” Urvashi told IANS.

She will next be seen in “Virgin Bhanupriya”, which is set to release on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

She will also be seen in the remake of the hit Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

“Thiruttu Payale 2” released in 2017. It is directed by Susi Ganeshan. The film features Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The Hindi version, which is yet-to-be-titled, is shot extensively in Varanasi and Lucknow. Urvashi will be seen romancing actor Viineet Kumar Singh.