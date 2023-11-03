Fact Check: TV actress, social media influencer Uorfi Javed’s arrest ‘not true’

Mumbai: In a viral video today it had been seen that cops were coming near TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed. They later were seen taking her with them as she was arrested. However, now it has been learned that the arrest was ‘not true’. On the other hand, legal action has been stated against those involved in the misleading video in which insignia and uniform were misused.

The fake inspector is under arrest and the vehicle that was used in the video has been seized. A case has been registered in this regard at the Oshiwara Police Station under sections 171, 419, 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

ANI informed about it in a X post (formerly Twitter) today.

“A viral video of TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true – insignia & uniform has been misused. However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too: Mumbai Police,” ANI tweeted.