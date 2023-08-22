‘Tu Cheez Lajawab’ hit maker Raju Punjabi passes away at 33

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the renowned Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi, who is well known for his hit song “Tu Cheez Lajawab,” has died at the age of 33.

Reports indicate that the singer had been grappling with a serious illness, jaundice, for the past few days. He received medical treatment at a private hospital in Hisar. Unfortunately, despite all the efforts made to restore his health, he succumbed to his illness today at 4:30 AM. Following his passing, Raju Punjabi’s final rites will take place in his hometown, Rawatsar.

Raju Punjabi was a versatile artist whose music transcended generational and genre boundaries. His distinct voice and unique singing style had captured the hearts of many music enthusiasts. He notably collaborated with the popular dancer and singer, Sapna Chaudhary, on numerous chart-topping songs.

Some of his memorable tracks include “Aacha Lage Se,” “Mithi Boli,” “Solid Body,” “Desi Desi,” “Tu Cheez Lajawab,” “Last Peg,” “Choudher Jaat Ki,” and many more.