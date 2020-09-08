Andhra Pradesh: Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy (popularly known as JP) dies at his residence in Guntur on Tuesday morning after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

He was 74 years old.

He was a legendary actor and best known for comic as well as villainous roles. He collapsed on the commode in the washroom at his Guntur residence and died instantly. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared brought dead.

A theatre actor, Jayaprakash made his acting debut with Telugu film Brahmaputrudu. But it was not until the release of Venkatesh starrer Preminchukundam Raa, did he gain recognition for his potential.

Jaya Prakash Reddy did exceptional work as a character artist in several Telugu films. His last on screen appearance was in Mahesh Babu’s latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru.

As soon as the news broke, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several other celebrities offered condolences to Jaya Prakash’s family.

Details regarding Jaya Prakash Reddy’s funeral are still awaited.