THIS is the real reason behind Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani breakup

A few days ago, reports stated that Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have parted ways after six years of relationship. Although the couple has never opened up about their relationship in public and always maintained that they are just good friends, people close to them have revealed that the duo was indeed together.

However, now, a report about the rumoured couple’s separation has suggested that the reason behind the couple parting ways is marriage. Reportedly, the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actress wanted to get married but the ‘Screw Dheela’ wasn’t ready for it.

Tiger and Disha’s breakup news has highly upset their fans, and because the reason for their separation wasn’t clear earlier, they were eagerly waiting for an update. Fortunately, now the wait is over, as sources close to the actors have told to E-Times that the former couple almost lived together after Tiger started staying separately. Recently, Disha started feeling that they should tie a nuptial knot but Tiger kept avoiding the discussion.

One of Tiger’s close friends said, “She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger’s response was a ‘No, Abhi Nahin (No, not now).’ Disha wanted Shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship for now”

Meanwhile, the speculations have only come from different sources, but if it is true or not- only the actors themselves can confirm.