Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup after 6 years of relationship? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have often made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationship in the past years. Although the stars have always maintained that they are just good friends, their fans have always loved them as a couple. In addition, their social media PDA has always grabbed everyone’s attention. However, recent reports have claimed that the duo has parted ways.

Reportedly, Tiger and Disha were in a six-year-long relationship.

A source told Hindustan Times has said to the portal, “Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now.” A friend of the ‘Screw Dheela’ actor also told to HT that they came to know about the separation in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, the actors haven’t spoken up about it to anyone, and are concentrating on their work.