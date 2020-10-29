Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film The White Tiger’s trailer was released on Wednesday evening.

Other than Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Adarsh Gourav in an important role.

The White Tiger is Aravind Adiga’s New York Times-bestselling and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger packs different situations like poverty, corruption, survival and class struggle in India.

The trailer unfolds with Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrating his story and shows his difficult journey of his rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur”.

Priyanka and Rajkummar play the role of a US returned couple(Pinky and Ashok) whose lives change after they return to India for business and Adarsh Gourav plays the role of their poor driver Balram Halwai in the film.

Priyanka Chopra shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram page on Wednesday and wrote: “Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you… till you find a way to break free…I’m so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga.”

Here is the trailer of The White Tiger:

The White Tiger will release in select theatres, as well as on Netflix on January 22.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared the first look poster of the movie with caption: “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands.”