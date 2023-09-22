Thai Actor Thitipong Sangngey, aka Fort, embraces Indian Culture: Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha

Bangkok: In a heartwarming display of cultural exchange and reverence, Thai actor Thitipong Sangngey, popularly known as Fort, took to Instagram to share a video where he is praying to the revered Hindu deity, Lord Ganesha. The video showcases Fort’s deep respect and admiration for Indian customs and spirituality.

In the video, Fort is seen engaged in prayer, pouring sacred water onto the idol of Lord Ganesha while the divine Bhajan, “Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namah,” plays in the background. The Bhajan is a sacred chant dedicated to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings and guidance.

Fort, known for his role as ‘Prapai’ in the recent Thai BL series “Love in the Air,” opposite to character ‘Sky,’ has captured the hearts of numerous audiences with his exceptional acting skills, smile and portrayal of the character.

This display of embracing Indian culture isn’t isolated, as many Thai individuals, including celebrities, have shown a growing interest in and respect for Indian customs. Earlier this year, Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong, widely recognized as Mile, and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, known as Apo, rose to fame through their hit Thai BL series, “KinnPorsche.” During a visit to Mumbai on March 29, the duo displayed their enthusiasm for Indian culture by learning basic Hindi phrases on their flight from Bangkok to Mumbai. Apo was seen practicing how to say ‘Thank You’ in Hindi, expressing a genuine interest in understanding and embracing the diverse cultural tapestry that India has to offer.

Fort’s gesture not only showcases the admiration for Indian traditions but also signifies the beauty of cultural harmony and understanding that transcends geographical boundaries. It’s a testament to the fact that appreciation and respect for diverse cultures continue to unite people around the world.