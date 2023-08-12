Teen Rapper Lil Tay confirms safety and denounces death rumors

In a surprising turn of events, young rapper and social media influencer Lil Tay has silenced widespread rumors of her demise, clarifying that she and her brother are safe and well. The 14-year-old artist, known for her controversial online presence, revealed that her Instagram account was compromised by hackers who disseminated false information about her and her brother’s alleged passing.

The ordeal began when a distressing post surfaced on Lil Tay’s Instagram account, hinting at the tragic demise of both her and her brother. This led to a wave of concern among her fanbase and followers on Wednesday.

However, the artist’s family has provided an official statement to reputable source TMZ, where Lil Tay addressed the situation, saying, “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say.” She recounted the harrowing experience of receiving countless calls from worried loved ones while attempting to rectify the situation.

Lil Tay took the opportunity to clarify her identity as well, revealing that her legal name is Tay Tian, not the incorrect name, “Claire Hope,” that was circulated by the hackers.

Expressing gratitude to Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Lil Tay’s Instagram account was successfully restored, and the fabricated death announcement was removed.

Originally hailing from Canada, Lil Tay gained prominence in 2018 for her controversial posts on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, where she often used explicit language, showcased wads of money, and even engaged in altercations. With an extensive following of over 3.6 million users on Instagram.