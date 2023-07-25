Watch: Odisha based Prem Parrijaa to be lead actor in action-thriller Commando series

Excitement is brewing among movie buffs as the much-awaited action-thriller based on the popular Commando series is set to hit screens, led by the talented Odisha-born actor, Prem Parrijaa. The teaser for this electrifying new installment was exclusively unveiled on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The latest edition of the Commando franchise reunites the dynamic duo of Adah and Vipul, who previously delivered success with ‘The Kerala Story’. With expectations soaring high, it’s no wonder that fans are eagerly waiting for this power-packed cinematic experience.

The 46-second adrenaline-fueled teaser takes audiences on a thrilling ride from the get-go. Opening in the breathtaking backdrop of snow-clad mountains, the protagonist makes a grand entrance on a dirt bike, setting the tone for what’s to come.

As the teaser progresses, viewers are treated to a jaw-dropping display of daredevil stunts and hard-hitting action sequences. Not only does Prem Parrijaa excel in his role as the titular character, but Adah also shines, proving her mettle in the intense fight sequences with unmatched finesse.

Apart from the lead duo, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mukesh Chhabra, and Ishteyak Khan, guaranteeing a power-packed performance from start to finish.

The Commando franchise, which first captivated audiences in 2013 with ‘Commando: A One Man Army’, has grown into a beloved favourite among action enthusiasts over the years. Now, with the promise of even more valour, patriotism, and high-octane action, the latest installment is set to take the excitement to a whole new level.

The series is produced by the talented Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd., who have left no stone unturned to deliver a visual spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.