Mumbai: Dipesh Sawant, former house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was accused of procuring drugs for the actor, has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court alleging illegal detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before being produced in a local court.

Dipesh Sawant filed the petition on October 5 and the petition was brought to court on Monday, October 19 and was adjourned till November 6.

Dipesh Sawant has been accused of interacting with drug peddlers and procuring drugs, allegedly on behalf of Rajput, and has been charged under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Sawant is presently out on bail.

In the petition, Dipesh Sawant has alleged that he was produced before the Magistrate after more than 36 hours of arrest instead of 24 hours as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

It was further added in the petition that NCB lied about the time of arrest on their official records According to Dipesh NCB arrested him on September 4 at 10 pm, however, NCB mentioned that the arrest was made on September 5 at 8 pm in their records. Dipesh also added that he was produced before the magistrate on September 6 afternoon after 36 hours of detection.

Dipesh Sawant has seeks Rs 10 lakh compensation money from NCB for illegal detention and demands appropriate action against NCB.

The petition was filed through Advocates Rajendra Rathod and Aamir Koradia. “Two hearings have happened in the court. NCB has asked for more time to reply,” said Rathod.