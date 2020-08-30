Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea slapped by lady CBI officer for not cooperating!

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea slapped by lady CBI officer for not cooperating!

Bhubaneswar: A claim is doing the round that actress and prime suspect of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case Rhea Chakraborty was slapped by a lady CBI officer for not cooperating with the interrogation.

As per reports, the CBI interrogated Rhea for around 9 hours on Friday. During the interrogation she was asked to prove her claims that Sushant was going through depression. However, as she did not cooperate CBI officer Nupur Prasad slapped her, as claimed.

Interestingly, netizens welcomed it and shared their views on social media.

A user wrote, “two-faced poisonous snake @Tweet2Rhea got slapped by CBI officer Nupur Prasad as she isn’t cooperating with CBI.Ufff…. I sighed with relief..I wish I could hear the sound of that slaps from here!”

Two-faced poisonous snake @Tweet2Rhea got slapped by CBI officer Nupur Prasad as she isn’t cooperating with CBI. Ufff…. I sighed with relief..

I wish I could hear the sound of that slaps from here!#StopPR4Killers #RheaDualFaceExposed — ℯ (@chumkes) August 28, 2020

Another user wrote, “Hearing news of Nupur Prasad CBI officer giving tight slap to Rhea for non-cooperation during interrogation! Is it true? If yes: Then Super Happy If No: Let’s do it, give 1 slap from myside as well!”

Hearing news of Nupur Prasad CBI officer giving tight slap to Rhea for non-cooperation during interrogation! Is it true? If yes: Then Super Happy

If No: Let’s do it, give 1 slap from myside as well!#StopPR4Killers@MeenaDasNarayan @republic @pradip103 @Republic_Bharat — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) August 28, 2020

“After getting tight slap by CBI OFFICER NUPUR PRASAD @Tweet2Rhea would be saying to @BeingSalmanKhan “Pyaar se darr nahi lagtaa bhai…Thappad se lagta hai” khikhikhi,” added another user.