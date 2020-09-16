‘Sushant ke case me naya mode aaya’: Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut in her new post

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut again in her new post in which she shared an old photo of kangana and Mahesh Bhatt with the caption, a new twist in Sushant Case.

Rakhi shared a throwback picture of Kangana and Mahesh Bhatt on her official Instagram handle “ and wrote “Sushant ke case me naya mode aaya”.

In the picture, Kangana clad in a glittering blue dress was seen happily sitting with Mahesh Bhatt. Whereas earlier in one of her statements during the Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation she blamed him of nearly assaulting her.

Earlier Rakhi criticized Kangana for her ‘Mumbai is like POK’ statement and drug maffia statement and demanded to boycott her from Bollywood and the film industry.