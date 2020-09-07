Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again

By IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug related allegations that have emerged in the death case.

Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams in various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

Earlier on Saturday, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9.

