New Delhi: Former bureaucrat RVS Mani has alleged a much deeper connection in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, one that links Bollywood, the cricket world, Disha Salian, Bunty Sajdeh and Cornerstone Sport and Management company.

“There are many coloured dots in this case. It is very important. Nobody is talking about this. There is a much deeper political connection and a much deeper conspiracy,” Mani told IANS.

“These things are getting deflected because Dubai controls the film industry, Dubai controls cricket. Most of them are connected with Cornerstone, most of the cricket stars are managed by Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone Sport and Management. Bunty Sajdeh’s sister is married to Sohail Khan, another sister is married to Rohit Sharma,” he added.

Mani continued: “There are many dots coming out. In the past, Arbaaz Khan was questioned for betting and match-fixing. There are many dots that need to be connected. The conspiracy runs deeper. The Dubai angle means ISI involvement, and among all these things, MS Dhoni announces his retirement and Aamir Khan went to Turkey.”

“Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan have been ganging up against India over the last two years. So, there are many dots. I want NIA (National Investigation Agency) to get into it,” he added.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai. The post-mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide. The late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Mani also pointed a finger at Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, who had claimed to be a good friend of late actor Sushant.

Sandip Ssingh had claimed to be one of the first persons to reach the late Sushant’s residence after hearing the news of his death. However, his presence is now being questioned after advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the late actor’s family, claimed that no one from Sushant’s family knew about Sandip Ssingh.

Mani feels Sandip Ssingh was acting on someone’s behalf.

“He was managing things after (Sushant’s death), he was managing the police, managing the forensic investigation. Although the person inside the mortuary was Surjeet Singh not Sandip Ssingh. One need to dig deep in the genesis of the entire issue,” he said.

“Someone was handling Sandip Ssingh, even Surjeet Singh. Who is the handler? Is Cornerstone connected? Disha was an employee of Cornerstone. Did she know too much? We don’t know. Cornerstone has a connection with the Khan family, Cornerstone is also connected with so many cricketers. There are too many dots within the dot,” Mani concluded.

Disha, 28, allegedly jumped off a highrise apartment in Mumbai on June 8. Her death is being linked to Sushant’s death.