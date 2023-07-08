Sunny Leone gears up for new film project

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone on Saturday ignited frenzy among her fans as she posed with a huge script, all geared up for an exciting project.

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone on Saturday ignited frenzy among her fans as she posed with a huge script, all geared up for an exciting project.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself wearing a black and white striped top with black shorts.

She can be seen sitting on a couch, reading a mammoth script and captioned the post as, “That’s one huge script. Going to be great!!!!!”

The post has garnered more than two lakh likes.

Sunny has recently garnered heaps of praise for her performance in the critically-acclaimed film ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The film had also received a seven-minute standing ovation from a global audience at the Cannes Film Festival.

Besides ‘Kennedy’, she has multiple projects in the pipeline, which will be released by this year’s end.

