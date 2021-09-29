SRK’s reaction to Aryan and AbRam’s adorable ‘bonding’ picture

Bollywood film producer and Shah Rukh khanKhan’s wife Gauri Khan shared an adorable picture of her sons Aryan Khan and AbRam, bonding at a game session. The picture immediately started trending on social media.

The star kids make very rare appearances on social media. However, Aryan and Suhana enjoys a massive fan following on the Internet despite having a Bollywood debut yet.

In the picture shared by Gauri, AbRam can be seen sitting on Aryan’s lap as they play together on a tablet. Although, many fans and celebrities commented on the beautiful family time picture, it was father Shah Rukh Khan’s comment that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Gauri captioned the image, “Boys night out…” and SRK commented, “Games are the new bonding’ force…brothers who play together I guess stay together.”

Both the boys look immensely captivated by the game. AbRam can be seen wearing a black tee with denim shorts and Aryan wore a white t-shirt and something that looks like black trousers.Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar left heart emojis on the picture and Farah Khan commented, “Beautiful boys.. well done Gauri.”

Fans also dropped praise worthy comments on the photo; one wrote, “What a beautiful sight! Bringing the sweetest smile to one’s face!” and another wrote, “Beautiful kids may Allah bless them.”

Watch Photo Here:

On work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Pathan. Directed by WAR director Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.