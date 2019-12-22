Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan. (File Photo: IANS)

SRK takes five hours to get ready: Gauri Khan

By IANS

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan takes way more time to get ready than his wife Gauri Khan. This candid confession came from none other than Gauri herself.

“I take five minutes and he (SRK) takes 5 hours,” said Gauri, adding that Shah Rukh Khan has a big room only full of wardrobes.

Related News
Entertainment

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar trend on Twitter

Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss’ 13: The tale of Arhaan, Rashami and…

Entertainment

‘Dabangg 3’ hauls Rs 24.5cr on day one

Entertainment

The Changes In India And Its Effect On The Filmi World

To which, Shah Rukh replied: “I wear the same clothes everywhere. I wear the black suit, so you got to have a difference in black suit everytime you wear.”

Gauri’s revelation about SRK came during an interview with the news channel NDTV. The star couple were at the Vogue X Nykaa Fashion Power List event where they bagged the Most Stylish Couple of the year award.

You might also like
Entertainment

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar trend on Twitter

Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss’ 13: The tale of Arhaan, Rashami and her five flats

Entertainment

‘Dabangg 3’ hauls Rs 24.5cr on day one

Entertainment

The Changes In India And Its Effect On The Filmi World

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.