SRK calls ‘Jawan’ co-star Vijay Sethupathi one of his favourite actors

During the recent #AskSRK session, SRK said that the 'Vikram' and '96' star Vijay Sethupathi is one of his favourite actors.

Shah rukh khan and Vijay Sethupathi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose film ‘Pathaan’ broke box-office records, is known for his witty remarks, and his recent social media activity solidified the same. During the recent #AskSRK session, SRK said that the ‘Vikram’ and ’96’ star Vijay Sethupathi is one of his favourite actors.

The actor engaged with fans in a fun session of #AskSRK in which he answers the questions of his fans.

His replies in the session are always something to watch out for, as they’re not only witty and funny but full of his amazing sense of humour.

A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay and the superstar responded by saying, “@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of my favourite actors and in ‘Jawaan’ he is toooooo cool”.

One Twitter user asked SRK about his evening plan for the day, to which the actor replied, “Was thinking will watch ‘Jawaan’ with Atlee”.

Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan which was physically more challenging for him ‘Dunki’ or ‘Jawaan’. SRK gave a categorical reply as he said, “‘Jawaan’ for sure lots of action”.

SRK, who returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with ‘Pathaan’ after the 2018 release ‘Zero’, has ‘Dunki’ in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu and ‘Jawaan in the pipeline.

