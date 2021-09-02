Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe trends on social media, celebrities groove on its rhythm

Sri Lankan singers Yohani and Satheeshan sung Sinhala track ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has become a global sensation. Having a South Asian classical touch, the song is currently a huge hit in India especially.

Even artists and celebrities from the nation are smitten with the hit song. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra has shared videos of them on their social media account, where they can be seen grooving in the rhythm of this song. Many Tik Tok and Instagram users have been repeatedly making creative videos on the song, marking it as a trend. Musicians like Adarsh Ray, Ronit Basak, Anirban Sur, Keshab Dey and Tanmoy also came up with popular covers for the song giving it a Bengali folk touch.

The original track is produced by Chamath Sangeet in July 2020 and was uploaded on YouTube on May 22 this year. Many YouTube music stars have also come up with their own version of the popular track. The video featuring Yohani de Silva and Satheeshan Rathnaya, has broken the barriers of language and culture and become a global sensation by moving beyond the island nation.

As per Times of India after the Bengali folk rendetion of the song released, singer Iman Chakraborty described it as a “refreshing song” and adding to her statement she said, ““In these difficult times, people have got a hummable and happy tune they are enjoying.”

The last song that made such a phenomenal hit in the nation was Anirudh and Dhanush’s ‘Why this kolaveri di?’ that released in 2011. Although listeners didn’t understand the lyrics, they still connected with the song.