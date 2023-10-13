Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sends legal notice to youtuber for roasting the actress

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have taken legal action against a YouTuber named Raginyy, who had around 7,000 followers now 37k views, for a video in which she roasted the actress’s public statements.

The legal notice was prompted by a video in which the YouTuber poked fun at some of Sonam Kapoor’s past statements. In her video, Raginyy played clips of Sonam’s previous interviews and humorously criticized her, using terms like “dumb” to describe the actress and her statements. The YouTuber also roasted Sonam Kapoor’s father and other actors who are sometimes referred to as “nepo” actors because they have family connections in the film industry.

Raginyy also commented on Sonam Kapoor’s fashion choices and her interactions with actor Rajkummar Rao. However, it’s important to note that amid the critique, she praised Sonam Kapoor’s acting skills and acknowledged that the actress had faced criticism for her responses in interviews.

Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor’s husband, was not pleased with the video and decided to send a legal notice to the YouTuber. The notice expressed his dissatisfaction with the video creator for publicly roasting his wife and analyzing negative comments made about her.

In response to the legal notice, Raginyy uploaded a video titled “She Who Must Not Be Named” and shared a screenshot of it on Instagram. However, the original screenshot was later removed by Instagram with a caption that read, “Bro has lost his mind over one video.”

The legal notice highlighted that such critical content has the potential to harm the reputation of both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, as well as their brands and family members. They emphasized that they have dedicated significant efforts to establishing their reputations.

Additionally, the notice stated that they are actively working with their legal team to counteract defamatory comments, online harassment, negative news coverage, and unfavorable reviews related to them and their brands.