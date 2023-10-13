Hrithik Roshan ditches luxury cars, surprises commuters by taking the Metro to work

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan created a buzz among metro commuters on Friday morning when he decided to ditch his luxury car and hop on the metro train. The actor, often referred to as the ‘Greek God’, left his fans and fellow passengers pleasantly surprised.

Dressed in a stylish black t-shirt, jeans, and an HRX cap, Hrithik looked dapper as he interacted with the common people on his metro journey. Passengers couldn’t contain their excitement, and they formed queues for selfies and videos with the actor.

The Kaho Na Pyaar hai actor also shared this unique experience with his followers by sharing several pictures and videos on Instagram. He described his experience as “spectacular” and mentioned meeting “sweet and kind folks” during his commute. He also revealed that taking the metro not only helped him beat the scrunching heat but also saved him from traffic, ensuring he was in great shape for an upcoming action shoot.

Since he shared the pictures on Instagram, users have praised Hrithik’s down-to-earth gesture and his lady love, Saba Azad, in the comment section. On Instagram, users wrote, “The sweetest post on Instagram today,” and some even shared their regret for missing the same metro Hrithik rode.

On the work front, Hrithik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie Fighter in Italy. In the movie, he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The first-look motion poster for the film was unveiled on Independence Day, featuring all three stars dressed in Air Force uniforms.