Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films after 18 years with ‘KD- The Devil’

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make a comeback in Kannada films after almost 18 years with the upcoming film 'KD- The Devil'.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai:  Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make a comeback in Kannada films after almost 18 years with the upcoming film ‘KD- The Devil’.

Shilpa took to Instagram to announce the news on Ugadi.

Wrote the actress, who was born in Karnataka: “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in KD’s battlefield as Satyavati.”

Take a look

Aishwarya Rajanikanth’s domestic help, driver held for stealing…

Spotify removes Bollywood songs from music app, users upset

Shilpa made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baazigar’ in 1993. ‘KD’, directed by Prem of ‘Kariya’ fame, is yet another gangster film in Kannada.

The period action film is said to be based on the events that took place in Bengaluru in the 1970s. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Shilpa has ‘Indian Police Force’, an upcoming Hindi language cop action drama streaming series.

The series is created and directed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The series is set in Shetty’s fictional Cop Universe.

IANS 18423 news
You might also like
Entertainment

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik confirms divorce with cryptic post!

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ release date announced;…

Entertainment

Kangana warns Diljit, says he will be arrested for supporting Khalistanis

Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur posts pic in tears, talks about being ‘vulnerable’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7